|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intertape Polymer Group.
The latest price target for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) was reported by BMO Capital on June 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITPOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) is $18.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.
Intertape Polymer Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intertape Polymer Group.
Intertape Polymer Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.