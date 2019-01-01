QQQ
Intertape Polymer Group Inc manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm's primary product categories include tapes, films, and woven coated fabrics. The company's tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes, and flatback, duct, double coated, foil, electrical, and filament tapes. Intertape's film products include stretch wrap, shrink film, air pillows used for protective packaging, and packaging machines. The woven coated fabrics include building and construction products and specialty fabrics. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Intertape Polymer Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intertape Polymer Group's (ITPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intertape Polymer Group.

Q

What is the target price for Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) was reported by BMO Capital on June 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITPOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)?

A

The stock price for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK: ITPOF) is $18.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK:ITPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Intertape Polymer Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intertape Polymer Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) operate in?

A

Intertape Polymer Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.