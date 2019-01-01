QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
International Monetary Systems Ltd is active in the financial services domain. The company owns, manages and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses through its subsidiaries. The company has created a network of barter clients who trade their goods and services with each other. Through their participation in the company's barter program, these companies and individuals are provided with a revenue management tool, which enables them to identify and capture incremental income, move surplus inventories and capitalize on their excess capacity. The Company and its subsidiaries earn revenues in the form of traditional dollars (cash) and trade dollars.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Monetary Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Monetary (ITNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Monetary (OTCPK: ITNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Monetary's (ITNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Monetary.

Q

What is the target price for International Monetary (ITNM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Monetary

Q

Current Stock Price for International Monetary (ITNM)?

A

The stock price for International Monetary (OTCPK: ITNM) is $10.5 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Monetary (ITNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Monetary.

Q

When is International Monetary (OTCPK:ITNM) reporting earnings?

A

International Monetary does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Monetary (ITNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Monetary.

Q

What sector and industry does International Monetary (ITNM) operate in?

A

International Monetary is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.