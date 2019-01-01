International Monetary Systems Ltd is active in the financial services domain. The company owns, manages and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses through its subsidiaries. The company has created a network of barter clients who trade their goods and services with each other. Through their participation in the company's barter program, these companies and individuals are provided with a revenue management tool, which enables them to identify and capture incremental income, move surplus inventories and capitalize on their excess capacity. The Company and its subsidiaries earn revenues in the form of traditional dollars (cash) and trade dollars.