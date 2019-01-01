QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Intertainment Media Inc focuses on developing, nurturing and investing technologies and companies that provide technology solutions for brands and consumers alike. It focuses on its investment portfolio. It has equity investments in technologies and social media platforms, including Yappn Corp. (Yappn), Lexifone and Active ImageNation Inc. Yappn provides an end-to-end multilingual e-commerce solution for companies various through Windrose Global E-commerce framework (WGE). WGE's suite includes various tools for multilingual marketing, shopping and customer support. Lexifone offers an in-call interpretation service. Active ImageNation Inc. offers Cap That, a technology platform that allows consumers, studios, and professionals to capture and manipulate video.

Analyst Ratings

Intertainment Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intertainment Media (ITMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intertainment Media (OTCEM: ITMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intertainment Media's (ITMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intertainment Media.

Q

What is the target price for Intertainment Media (ITMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intertainment Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Intertainment Media (ITMTF)?

A

The stock price for Intertainment Media (OTCEM: ITMTF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 15:32:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intertainment Media (ITMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertainment Media.

Q

When is Intertainment Media (OTCEM:ITMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Intertainment Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intertainment Media (ITMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intertainment Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Intertainment Media (ITMTF) operate in?

A

Intertainment Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.