Intertainment Media Inc focuses on developing, nurturing and investing technologies and companies that provide technology solutions for brands and consumers alike. It focuses on its investment portfolio. It has equity investments in technologies and social media platforms, including Yappn Corp. (Yappn), Lexifone and Active ImageNation Inc. Yappn provides an end-to-end multilingual e-commerce solution for companies various through Windrose Global E-commerce framework (WGE). WGE's suite includes various tools for multilingual marketing, shopping and customer support. Lexifone offers an in-call interpretation service. Active ImageNation Inc. offers Cap That, a technology platform that allows consumers, studios, and professionals to capture and manipulate video.