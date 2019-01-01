QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.49 - 1.32
Mkt Cap
369.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
492.6M
Outstanding
Itamar Medical Ltd engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of cardiological conditions and sleeps breathing disorders. It offers medical devices based on the Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides a WatchPAT device, a mobile device for convenient home use in the diagnoses of sleep breathing disorders; and an EndoPAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and Canada.

Itamar Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itamar Medical (ITMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itamar Medical (OTCPK: ITMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itamar Medical's (ITMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itamar Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Itamar Medical (ITMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itamar Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Itamar Medical (ITMMF)?

A

The stock price for Itamar Medical (OTCPK: ITMMF) is $0.75 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 15:08:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itamar Medical (ITMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itamar Medical.

Q

When is Itamar Medical (OTCPK:ITMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Itamar Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itamar Medical (ITMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itamar Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Itamar Medical (ITMMF) operate in?

A

Itamar Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.