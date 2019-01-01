QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interlink Products International Inc is a research & development company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative consumer and professional healthcare products in Shower & Bath, Personal Care and Cleaning categories.

Interlink Products Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interlink Products Intl (ITLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interlink Products Intl (OTCEM: ITLK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interlink Products Intl's (ITLK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interlink Products Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Interlink Products Intl (ITLK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interlink Products Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Interlink Products Intl (ITLK)?

A

The stock price for Interlink Products Intl (OTCEM: ITLK) is $0.07 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:31:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interlink Products Intl (ITLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interlink Products Intl.

Q

When is Interlink Products Intl (OTCEM:ITLK) reporting earnings?

A

Interlink Products Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interlink Products Intl (ITLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interlink Products Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Interlink Products Intl (ITLK) operate in?

A

Interlink Products Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.