QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Independent Tankers Corp Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the ownership and operation of crude oil tankers. It has one reportable segment i.e. crude oil tankers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independent Tankers Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independent Tankers Corp (OTCEM: ITKSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independent Tankers Corp's (ITKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independent Tankers Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independent Tankers Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF)?

A

The stock price for Independent Tankers Corp (OTCEM: ITKSF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:37:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independent Tankers Corp.

Q

When is Independent Tankers Corp (OTCEM:ITKSF) reporting earnings?

A

Independent Tankers Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independent Tankers Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Independent Tankers Corp (ITKSF) operate in?

A

Independent Tankers Corp is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.