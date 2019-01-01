|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intrum (OTCPK: ITJTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intrum.
There is no analysis for Intrum
The stock price for Intrum (OTCPK: ITJTY) is $26.935 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:08:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intrum.
Intrum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intrum.
Intrum is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.