QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.6 - 21.65
Mkt Cap
417.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Augwind Energy Tech Storage Ltd is an Israel based technology company. It is engaged in installing and maintaining operational compressed air storage units throughout Israel. The company offers its products to the electricity sector, solar farms, industrial plants, and wind farms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Augwind Energy Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Augwind Energy Tech (OTCEM: ITGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Augwind Energy Tech's (ITGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Augwind Energy Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Augwind Energy Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF)?

A

The stock price for Augwind Energy Tech (OTCEM: ITGMF) is $19.9439 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 13:34:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Augwind Energy Tech.

Q

When is Augwind Energy Tech (OTCEM:ITGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Augwind Energy Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Augwind Energy Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Augwind Energy Tech (ITGMF) operate in?

A

Augwind Energy Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.