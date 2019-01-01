|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Augwind Energy Tech (OTCEM: ITGMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Augwind Energy Tech.
There is no analysis for Augwind Energy Tech
The stock price for Augwind Energy Tech (OTCEM: ITGMF) is $19.9439 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 13:34:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Augwind Energy Tech.
Augwind Energy Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Augwind Energy Tech.
Augwind Energy Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.