Interserve PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the construction and provision of support services. The company operates through three segments. The support services segment provides support services, which focus on the delivery of outsourced activities, including facility management, process- and automation-related services and more. The construction segment designs, constructs and maintains buildings and infrastructures. The equipment services segment, designs hires and markets formwork, falsework and related access equipment. The support services are the largest segment by revenue contribution. The company generates most of its sales in the United Kingdom.