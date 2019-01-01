QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interserve PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the construction and provision of support services. The company operates through three segments. The support services segment provides support services, which focus on the delivery of outsourced activities, including facility management, process- and automation-related services and more. The construction segment designs, constructs and maintains buildings and infrastructures. The equipment services segment, designs hires and markets formwork, falsework and related access equipment. The support services are the largest segment by revenue contribution. The company generates most of its sales in the United Kingdom.

Interserve Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interserve (ISVJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interserve (OTCEM: ISVJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interserve's (ISVJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interserve.

Q

What is the target price for Interserve (ISVJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interserve

Q

Current Stock Price for Interserve (ISVJF)?

A

The stock price for Interserve (OTCEM: ISVJF) is $0.000056 last updated Thu Apr 29 2021 19:27:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interserve (ISVJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interserve.

Q

When is Interserve (OTCEM:ISVJF) reporting earnings?

A

Interserve does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interserve (ISVJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interserve.

Q

What sector and industry does Interserve (ISVJF) operate in?

A

Interserve is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.