Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ISS A/S is a provider of facility services with a focus on cleaning, property, catering, support, security, and facility management. The largest service by revenue, cleaning, spans daily office cleaning to highly specialized cleaning. Clients include businesses primarily in the business services and IT sector, pharmaceutical and food industry, public administration, and healthcare. Revenue is mainly generated in European end markets, with the majority earned in the United Kingdom.

ISS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ISS (ISSDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ISS (OTCPK: ISSDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ISS's (ISSDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ISS.

Q

What is the target price for ISS (ISSDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ISS

Q

Current Stock Price for ISS (ISSDY)?

A

The stock price for ISS (OTCPK: ISSDY) is $10.3672 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:50:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ISS (ISSDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISS.

Q

When is ISS (OTCPK:ISSDY) reporting earnings?

A

ISS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ISS (ISSDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ISS.

Q

What sector and industry does ISS (ISSDY) operate in?

A

ISS is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.