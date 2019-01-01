QQQ
Isramco Negev 2 LP is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and extraction. It works in cooperation with Isramco Oil and Gas Ltd. and Isramco Management Ltd. It holds interests in oil and gas properties in Israel.

Isramco Negev 2 LP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isramco Negev 2 LP (OTCGM: ISRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Isramco Negev 2 LP's (ISRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isramco Negev 2 LP.

Q

What is the target price for Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isramco Negev 2 LP

Q

Current Stock Price for Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF)?

A

The stock price for Isramco Negev 2 LP (OTCGM: ISRMF) is $23.98 last updated Tue Sep 12 2017 19:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isramco Negev 2 LP.

Q

When is Isramco Negev 2 LP (OTCGM:ISRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Isramco Negev 2 LP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isramco Negev 2 LP.

Q

What sector and industry does Isramco Negev 2 LP (ISRMF) operate in?

A

Isramco Negev 2 LP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.