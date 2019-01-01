QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ISA Internationale Inc is a business development company. The company is in the management consulting industry, providing its experience as a public company to assist client companies and investments to become public companies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ISA Internationale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ISA Internationale (ISAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ISA Internationale (OTCEM: ISAT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ISA Internationale's (ISAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ISA Internationale.

Q

What is the target price for ISA Internationale (ISAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ISA Internationale

Q

Current Stock Price for ISA Internationale (ISAT)?

A

The stock price for ISA Internationale (OTCEM: ISAT) is $0.0179 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 14:16:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ISA Internationale (ISAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISA Internationale.

Q

When is ISA Internationale (OTCEM:ISAT) reporting earnings?

A

ISA Internationale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ISA Internationale (ISAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ISA Internationale.

Q

What sector and industry does ISA Internationale (ISAT) operate in?

A

ISA Internationale is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.