There is no Press for this Ticker
IFC Capital Trust VI is a bank holding company. It provides credit, cash management and personal banking products to small businesses and business owners.

IFC Capital Trust VI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IFC Capital Trust VI (OTCEM: IRWPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IFC Capital Trust VI's (IRWPQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IFC Capital Trust VI.

Q

What is the target price for IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IFC Capital Trust VI

Q

Current Stock Price for IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ)?

A

The stock price for IFC Capital Trust VI (OTCEM: IRWPQ) is $0.19 last updated Thu Mar 05 2020 19:48:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2008 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2008.

Q

When is IFC Capital Trust VI (OTCEM:IRWPQ) reporting earnings?

A

IFC Capital Trust VI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IFC Capital Trust VI.

Q

What sector and industry does IFC Capital Trust VI (IRWPQ) operate in?

A

IFC Capital Trust VI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.