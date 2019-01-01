ñol

Interroll Holding
(OTCPK:IRRHF)
$2254.45
At close: Jul 11
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 2254.45Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 819.2K
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap1.8BP/E22.4650d Avg. Price250.49
Div / Yield31.4/1.39%Payout Ratio31.7EPS-Total Float-

Interroll Holding Stock (OTC:IRRHF), Key Statistics

Interroll Holding Stock (OTC: IRRHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
22.58
Forward P/E
21.19
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.7
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.67
Price / Book (mrq)
5.1
Price / EBITDA
15.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.56
Earnings Yield
4.43%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
441.96
Tangible Book value per share
409.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
236.7M
Total Assets
591.2M
Total Liabilities
236.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -