Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.43/3.79%
52 Wk
10.38 - 12.85
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
19.55
Open
-
P/E
5.16
EPS
11
Shares
204.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
IRPC PCL is a Thailand-based engineer of petrochemical products with refineries and petrochemical complexes. Through an upstream business, the company offers olefins and aromatics that are often used for downstream petrochemical feedstock. Petrochemical products are most often sought after by domestic and international plastic operators. Alongside petrochemical offerings, IRPC's petroleum business yields a slew of different assorted petroleum products such as naptha, gasoline, and diesel. Additional services provided by the company include a terminal, port, and tank businesses that facilitate the distribution and transportation of liquids and chemicals.

IRPC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IRPC (IRPSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IRPC (OTCPK: IRPSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IRPC's (IRPSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IRPC.

Q

What is the target price for IRPC (IRPSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IRPC

Q

Current Stock Price for IRPC (IRPSY)?

A

The stock price for IRPC (OTCPK: IRPSY) is $11.3 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:10:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IRPC (IRPSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IRPC.

Q

When is IRPC (OTCPK:IRPSY) reporting earnings?

A

IRPC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IRPC (IRPSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IRPC.

Q

What sector and industry does IRPC (IRPSY) operate in?

A

IRPC is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.