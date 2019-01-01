IRPC PCL is a Thailand-based engineer of petrochemical products with refineries and petrochemical complexes. Through an upstream business, the company offers olefins and aromatics that are often used for downstream petrochemical feedstock. Petrochemical products are most often sought after by domestic and international plastic operators. Alongside petrochemical offerings, IRPC's petroleum business yields a slew of different assorted petroleum products such as naptha, gasoline, and diesel. Additional services provided by the company include a terminal, port, and tank businesses that facilitate the distribution and transportation of liquids and chemicals.