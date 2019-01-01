ñol

Israel Corporation
(OTCPK:IRLCF)
525.00
00
At close: Jun 2
231.2627
-293.7373[-55.95%]
PreMarket: 7:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS41.96
Total Float-

Israel Corporation (OTC:IRLCF), Key Statistics

Israel Corporation (OTC: IRLCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.3B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.64
Price / Book (mrq)
2.01
Price / EBITDA
3.21
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.85
Earnings Yield
-2.15%
Price change 1 M
2.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
261.63
Tangible Book value per share
120.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8B
Total Assets
13.2B
Total Liabilities
8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.82
Gross Margin
49.27%
Net Margin
12.67%
EBIT Margin
38.93%
EBITDA Margin
43.8%
Operating Margin
34.65%