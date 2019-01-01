ñol

The New Ireland Fund
(NYSE:IRL)
8.59
00
At close: Jun 6
9.15
0.5600[6.52%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.12 - 13.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.1M / 3.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.7K
Mkt Cap31.3M
P/E1.88
50d Avg. Price8.74
Div / Yield2.28/26.56%
Payout Ratio6.66
EPS-
Total Float3.1M

The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL), Dividends

The New Ireland Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The New Ireland Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.03%

Annual Dividend

$0.2527

Last Dividend

Dec 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

The New Ireland Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The New Ireland Fund (IRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The New Ireland Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on January 4, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own The New Ireland Fund (IRL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The New Ireland Fund (IRL). The last dividend payout was on January 4, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next The New Ireland Fund (IRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The New Ireland Fund (IRL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on January 4, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)?
A

The New Ireland Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for The New Ireland Fund (IRL) was $0.25 and was paid out next on January 4, 2022.

