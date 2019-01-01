IR Japan Holdings (OTC:IRJHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IR Japan Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
IR Japan Holdings Questions & Answers
When is IR Japan Holdings (OTCPK:IRJHF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for IR Japan Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IR Japan Holdings (OTCPK:IRJHF)?
There are no earnings for IR Japan Holdings
What were IR Japan Holdings’s (OTCPK:IRJHF) revenues?
There are no earnings for IR Japan Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.