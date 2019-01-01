QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
26.83
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IR Japan Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of investor relation (IR) and shareholder relation (SR) consulting services to publicly listed companies in Japan. It also provides investment banking business and stock transfer agency business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IR Japan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IR Japan Holdings (OTCPK: IRJHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IR Japan Holdings's (IRJHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IR Japan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IR Japan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF)?

A

The stock price for IR Japan Holdings (OTCPK: IRJHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Japan Holdings.

Q

When is IR Japan Holdings (OTCPK:IRJHF) reporting earnings?

A

IR Japan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IR Japan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IR Japan Holdings (IRJHF) operate in?

A

IR Japan Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.