There is no Press for this Ticker
Iridium World Communications Ltd is a wireless telecommunications industry. The company offers telecommunications services and equipment, satellite systems, and satellite launch services. The company provides solutions for aviation, enterprise, government, land, maritime, and recreation. The product portfolio includes IoT products, Iridium Pilot, and Satellite phones.

Analyst Ratings

Iridium World Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iridium World (IRIDQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iridium World (OTCEM: IRIDQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iridium World's (IRIDQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iridium World.

Q

What is the target price for Iridium World (IRIDQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iridium World

Q

Current Stock Price for Iridium World (IRIDQ)?

A

The stock price for Iridium World (OTCEM: IRIDQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:47:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iridium World (IRIDQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iridium World.

Q

When is Iridium World (OTCEM:IRIDQ) reporting earnings?

A

Iridium World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iridium World (IRIDQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iridium World.

Q

What sector and industry does Iridium World (IRIDQ) operate in?

A

Iridium World is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.