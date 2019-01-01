Isras Investments (OTC:IRICF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$121.3M
Earnings History
No Data
Isras Investments Questions & Answers
When is Isras Investments (OTCPK:IRICF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Isras Investments
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Isras Investments (OTCPK:IRICF)?
There are no earnings for Isras Investments
What were Isras Investments’s (OTCPK:IRICF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Isras Investments
