Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
216.99 - 233.98
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.57
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Isras Investments Co Ltd develops, erects, and administers yielding assets. The company is also engaged in the construction of residential and industrial properties. Its projects include technology park and office buildings, among others.

Isras Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isras Investments (IRICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isras Investments (OTCPK: IRICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isras Investments's (IRICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isras Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Isras Investments (IRICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isras Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Isras Investments (IRICF)?

A

The stock price for Isras Investments (OTCPK: IRICF) is $221.8076 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 13:30:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isras Investments (IRICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isras Investments.

Q

When is Isras Investments (OTCPK:IRICF) reporting earnings?

A

Isras Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isras Investments (IRICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isras Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Isras Investments (IRICF) operate in?

A

Isras Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.