QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
33.41
Shares
23.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Iriso Electronics Co Ltd is a Japanese company which is engaged in manufacturing, development, and sales of automotive audio-visual and car electronic connector. Its product category includes Board to Board Connector; FPC FFC Connector; Pin Header; Socket Connector; Shorting Socket; Interface Connector; Compression Connector; Compression Terminal and ESD Protective Device.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iriso Electronics Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iriso Electronics Co (OTCGM: IREEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iriso Electronics Co's (IREEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iriso Electronics Co.

Q

What is the target price for Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iriso Electronics Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF)?

A

The stock price for Iriso Electronics Co (OTCGM: IREEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iriso Electronics Co.

Q

When is Iriso Electronics Co (OTCGM:IREEF) reporting earnings?

A

Iriso Electronics Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iriso Electronics Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Iriso Electronics Co (IREEF) operate in?

A

Iriso Electronics Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.