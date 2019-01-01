ñol

Irish Continental Group
(OTC:IRCUF)
4.20
00
At close: Apr 5
4.9456
0.7456[17.75%]
PreMarket: 7:15AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.46 - 5.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 178.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 18.2K
Mkt Cap749.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.3
Div / Yield0.1/2.22%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Irish Continental Group (OTC:IRCUF), Dividends

Irish Continental Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Irish Continental Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.0985

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Irish Continental Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Continental Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 5, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Continental Group (IRCUF). The last dividend payout was on October 5, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Continental Group (IRCUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Irish Continental Group (OTC:IRCUF)?
A

Irish Continental Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 5, 2018.

