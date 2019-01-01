IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$62.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$3.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IRSA Propiedades using advanced sorting and filters.
IRSA Propiedades Questions & Answers
When is IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) reporting earnings?
IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP)?
The Actual EPS was $4.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were IRSA Propiedades’s (NASDAQ:IRCP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $138.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
