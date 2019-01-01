IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IRSA Propiedades
IRSA Propiedades Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) was reported by JP Morgan on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IRCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) was provided by JP Morgan, and IRSA Propiedades downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IRSA Propiedades, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IRSA Propiedades was filed on October 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) is trading at is $2.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
