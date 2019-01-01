QQQ
Intercure Ltd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercure Ltd (IRCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercure Ltd (OTC: IRCLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intercure Ltd's (IRCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercure Ltd.

Q

What is the target price for Intercure Ltd (IRCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intercure Ltd

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercure Ltd (IRCLF)?

A

The stock price for Intercure Ltd (OTC: IRCLF) is $6.18 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 19:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercure Ltd (IRCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure Ltd.

Q

When is Intercure Ltd (OTC:IRCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Intercure Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intercure Ltd (IRCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercure Ltd.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercure Ltd (IRCLF) operate in?

A

Intercure Ltd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.