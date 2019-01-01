ñol

Indigenous Roots
(OTCPK:IRCC)
0.20
00
At close: May 18
0.30
0.1000[50.00%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.6M / 15.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Indigenous Roots (OTC:IRCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Indigenous Roots reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

$2.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Indigenous Roots using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Indigenous Roots Questions & Answers

Q
When is Indigenous Roots (OTCPK:IRCC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Indigenous Roots

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Indigenous Roots (OTCPK:IRCC)?
A

There are no earnings for Indigenous Roots

Q
What were Indigenous Roots’s (OTCPK:IRCC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Indigenous Roots

