QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Indigenous Roots Corp is in the Renewable Energy sector. Its revenue is derived from the generation of electricity utilizing the solar power generating system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indigenous Roots Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indigenous Roots (IRCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indigenous Roots (OTCPK: IRCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indigenous Roots's (IRCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indigenous Roots.

Q

What is the target price for Indigenous Roots (IRCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indigenous Roots

Q

Current Stock Price for Indigenous Roots (IRCC)?

A

The stock price for Indigenous Roots (OTCPK: IRCC) is $0.15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:42:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indigenous Roots (IRCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indigenous Roots.

Q

When is Indigenous Roots (OTCPK:IRCC) reporting earnings?

A

Indigenous Roots does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indigenous Roots (IRCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indigenous Roots.

Q

What sector and industry does Indigenous Roots (IRCC) operate in?

A

Indigenous Roots is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.