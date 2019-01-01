Inter RAO UES PJSC is a Russian energy holding company of which the Russian Federation owns a majority interest. The principal activity of the company is the ownership of interests in subsidiaries operating in the energy industry throughout Russia and much of Eastern Europe. Through its subsidiaries, Inter RAO UES is involved in the production, supply, distribution, sale, import, and export of electricity and thermal energy. The company segments itself into Supply, Electric Power Generation in the Russian Federation, Thermal Power Generation in the Russian Federation, Trading, Foreign Assets, and Engineering business units. The Supply division encompasses most of the company's income.