Indorama Ventures
(OTCGM:IRAMF)
Indorama Ventures (OTC:IRAMF), Key Statistics

Indorama Ventures (OTC: IRAMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
395B
Total Assets
585.6B
Total Liabilities
395B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.34
Gross Margin
22.65%
Net Margin
9.45%
EBIT Margin
13.99%
EBITDA Margin
17.75%
Operating Margin
13.34%