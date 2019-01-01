Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), Dividends

Ingersoll Rand issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ingersoll Rand generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ingersoll Rand. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 22, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Ingersoll Rand ($IR) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ingersoll Rand (IR) shares by May 20, 2022
The next dividend for Ingersoll Rand (IR) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.02
Ingersoll Rand has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ingersoll Rand (IR) was $0.02 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.