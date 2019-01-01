ñol

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), Dividends

Ingersoll Rand issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ingersoll Rand generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.18%

Annual Dividend

$0.08

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ingersoll Rand Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ingersoll Rand (IR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ingersoll Rand. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ingersoll Rand (IR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ingersoll Rand ($IR) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ingersoll Rand (IR) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ingersoll Rand (IR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ingersoll Rand (IR) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)?
A

Ingersoll Rand has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ingersoll Rand (IR) was $0.02 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

