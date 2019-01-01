QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Intelligent Medicine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intelligent Medicine (NASDAQ: IQMDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intelligent Medicine's (IQMDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intelligent Medicine.

Q

What is the target price for Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intelligent Medicine

Q

Current Stock Price for Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW)?

A

The stock price for Intelligent Medicine (NASDAQ: IQMDW) is $0.3509 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intelligent Medicine.

Q

When is Intelligent Medicine (NASDAQ:IQMDW) reporting earnings?

A

Intelligent Medicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intelligent Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does Intelligent Medicine (IQMDW) operate in?

A

Intelligent Medicine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.