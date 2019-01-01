IQGeo Group PLC is a provider of mobile geospatial software. It delivers software solutions that integrate data from any source - geographic, real-time asset, GPS, location, corporate and external cloud-based sources - into a live geospatial common operating picture. The company generates revenue from Software, Maintenance and support, and Services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Canada, Japan, Germany, Europe other and Rest of world. Its products include Fiber Planning, Inspection and Survey, myWorld Platform, myWorld for a sales force, and others.