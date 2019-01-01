QQQ
IQGeo Group PLC is a provider of mobile geospatial software. It delivers software solutions that integrate data from any source - geographic, real-time asset, GPS, location, corporate and external cloud-based sources - into a live geospatial common operating picture. The company generates revenue from Software, Maintenance and support, and Services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Canada, Japan, Germany, Europe other and Rest of world. Its products include Fiber Planning, Inspection and Survey, myWorld Platform, myWorld for a sales force, and others.

IQGeo Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQGeo Group (IQGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQGeo Group (OTCPK: IQGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQGeo Group's (IQGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQGeo Group.

Q

What is the target price for IQGeo Group (IQGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQGeo Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IQGeo Group (IQGLF)?

A

The stock price for IQGeo Group (OTCPK: IQGLF) is $1.7556 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 16:38:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQGeo Group (IQGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IQGeo Group.

Q

When is IQGeo Group (OTCPK:IQGLF) reporting earnings?

A

IQGeo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQGeo Group (IQGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQGeo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IQGeo Group (IQGLF) operate in?

A

