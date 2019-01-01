QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.36%
52 Wk
1.51 - 1.83
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
3.75
Open
-
P/E
4.19
Shares
1B
Outstanding
IP Group PLC helps develop intellectual property-based companies through partnership with research universities. The group provides its portfolio companies with financial capital from outside sources or from its own resources. IP Group also provides companies with guidance and mentorship. Partner universities are concentrated in the U.K., with others in the U.S. and Australasia. The group operates in two segments: university partnership business (majority of revenue) and venture capital fund management. Portfolio companies provide services in healthcare, clean energy, and technology.

IP Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IP Gr (IPZYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IP Gr (OTCPK: IPZYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IP Gr's (IPZYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IP Gr.

Q

What is the target price for IP Gr (IPZYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IP Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for IP Gr (IPZYF)?

A

The stock price for IP Gr (OTCPK: IPZYF) is $1.5201 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 15:01:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IP Gr (IPZYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IP Gr.

Q

When is IP Gr (OTCPK:IPZYF) reporting earnings?

A

IP Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IP Gr (IPZYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IP Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does IP Gr (IPZYF) operate in?

A

IP Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.