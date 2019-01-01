Inpex (OTC:IPXHF), Key Statistics

ñol

Inpex
(OTCPK:IPXHF)
12.63
00
At close: Jun 1
12.0749
-0.5551[-4.39%]
PreMarket: 2:57AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.72 - 13.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap16.6B
P/E8.45
50d Avg. Price12.22
Div / Yield0.47/3.72%
Payout Ratio24.54
EPS67.86
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
23.6B
Trailing P/E
8.45
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.59
Price / Book (mrq)
0.65
Price / EBITDA
2.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.72
Earnings Yield
11.83%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.28
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.55
Tangible Book value per share
16.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.2T
Total Assets
5.8T
Total Liabilities
2.2T
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.46
Gross Margin
53.53%
Net Margin
19.38%
EBIT Margin
58.02%
EBITDA Margin
58.02%
Operating Margin
47.04%