AES Indiana (OTC:IPWLO), Dividends

AES Indiana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AES Indiana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for AES Indiana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.05 on October 1, 2018.
