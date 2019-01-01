QQQ
AES Indiana is a utility service provider. It is engaged in providing retail electric service to more than 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County.

AES Indiana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AES Indiana (IPWLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AES Indiana (OTCPK: IPWLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AES Indiana's (IPWLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AES Indiana.

Q

What is the target price for AES Indiana (IPWLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AES Indiana

Q

Current Stock Price for AES Indiana (IPWLO)?

A

The stock price for AES Indiana (OTCPK: IPWLO) is $95 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:45:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AES Indiana (IPWLO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is AES Indiana (OTCPK:IPWLO) reporting earnings?

A

AES Indiana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AES Indiana (IPWLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AES Indiana.

Q

What sector and industry does AES Indiana (IPWLO) operate in?

A

AES Indiana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.