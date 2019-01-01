|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AES Indiana (OTCPK: IPWLK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AES Indiana.
There is no analysis for AES Indiana
The stock price for AES Indiana (OTCPK: IPWLK) is $102.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:52:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
AES Indiana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AES Indiana.
AES Indiana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.