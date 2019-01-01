ñol

Innovative Payment Solns
(OTCQB:IPSI)
0.017
0.0021[14.09%]
At close: Jun 6
0.0144
-0.0026[-15.29%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.02
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.13
Open / Close0.01 / 0.02
Float / Outstanding336.4M / 367.9M
Vol / Avg.589.4K / 819K
Mkt Cap6.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Innovative Payment Solns (OTC:IPSI), Dividends

Innovative Payment Solns issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Innovative Payment Solns generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Innovative Payment Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q
What date did I need to own Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q
How much per share is the next Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Innovative Payment Solns (OTCQB:IPSI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Payment Solns.

