Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
24.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Impact Minerals Ltd is an Australian mining and mineral exploration company, exploring deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its projects include the Arkun Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Project, the Broken Hill Project, the Commonwealth Project, and the Clermont Au-Ag-Cu Project.

Impact Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impact Minerals (IPPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impact Minerals (OTCEM: IPPTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Impact Minerals's (IPPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impact Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Impact Minerals (IPPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impact Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Impact Minerals (IPPTF)?

A

The stock price for Impact Minerals (OTCEM: IPPTF) is $0.012 last updated Fri Jul 23 2021 15:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impact Minerals (IPPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impact Minerals.

Q

When is Impact Minerals (OTCEM:IPPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Impact Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impact Minerals (IPPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impact Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Impact Minerals (IPPTF) operate in?

A

Impact Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.