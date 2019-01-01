|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Inter Pipeline.
There is no analysis for Inter Pipeline
The stock price for Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) is $15.47 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 19:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.
Inter Pipeline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Inter Pipeline.
Inter Pipeline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.