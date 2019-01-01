QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.75 - 17.25
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
429.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inter Pipeline operates crude oil pipelines, natural gas liquids extraction, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company's oil sands pipelines cover 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and hold the capacity for 4.6 million barrels a day of delivery volumes. Conventional crude pipelines, NGL infrastructure, and 31 million barrels of liquid storage in Europe round out the company's operations.

Analyst Ratings

Inter Pipeline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Q

Who are Inter Pipeline's (IPPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inter Pipeline.

Q

What is the target price for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inter Pipeline

Q

Current Stock Price for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)?

A

The stock price for Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) is $15.47 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 19:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Q

When is Inter Pipeline (OTC:IPPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Inter Pipeline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inter Pipeline.

Q

What sector and industry does Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) operate in?

A

Inter Pipeline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.