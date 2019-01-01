InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (OTC:IPCRP), Dividends

InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.