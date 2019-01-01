ñol

InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A
(OTC:IPCRP)
24.95
00
At close: Sep 22
24.91
-0.0400[-0.16%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT

InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (OTC:IPCRP), Dividends

InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (IPCRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A.

Q
What date did I need to own InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (IPCRP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A.

Q
How much per share is the next InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (IPCRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A.

Q
What is the dividend yield for InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A (OTC:IPCRP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InPoint Commercial Real Estate Income, Inc. PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A.

