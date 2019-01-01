QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.76
Mkt Cap
317.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
33M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Inflection Point Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inflection Point Acq (IPAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inflection Point Acq (NASDAQ: IPAX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inflection Point Acq's (IPAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inflection Point Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Inflection Point Acq (IPAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inflection Point Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Inflection Point Acq (IPAX)?

A

The stock price for Inflection Point Acq (NASDAQ: IPAX) is $9.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inflection Point Acq (IPAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inflection Point Acq.

Q

When is Inflection Point Acq (NASDAQ:IPAX) reporting earnings?

A

Inflection Point Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inflection Point Acq (IPAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inflection Point Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Inflection Point Acq (IPAX) operate in?

A

Inflection Point Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.