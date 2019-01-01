International Paper (NYSE:IP), Key Statistics

ñol

International Paper
(NYSE:IP)
47.27
0.01[0.02%]
At close: Jun 6
47.26
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.45 - 65.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding324.2M / 370.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.1M
Mkt Cap17.5B
P/E15.1
50d Avg. Price47.41
Div / Yield1.85/3.91%
Payout Ratio62.3
EPS0.96
Total Float324.2M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
24.2B
Trailing P/E
15.1
Forward P/E
10.46
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.39
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.89
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.92
Price / Book (mrq)
1.97
Price / EBITDA
7.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.31
Earnings Yield
6.62%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.98
Tangible Book value per share
14.85
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.3B
Total Assets
25.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.36
Gross Margin
26.69%
Net Margin
6.87%
EBIT Margin
8.23%
EBITDA Margin
13.21%
Operating Margin
6.42%