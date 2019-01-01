Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA operates as a real estate company. Principally, it invests in Belgian office buildings and logistics properties that are leased to first-class tenants and is located in the city center and outside municipal centers. The company reports in two segments that are Offices and Logistics real estate. Its office properties are situated on the Antwerp - Mechelen - Brussels axis, whereas, the logistics properties on the Antwerp - Brussels - Nivelles, Antwerp -Limburg - Liege axis, and Antwerp - Ghent - Lille. The company generates the majority of its revenue from its investments in Belgium.