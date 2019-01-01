QQQ
Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA operates as a real estate company. Principally, it invests in Belgian office buildings and logistics properties that are leased to first-class tenants and is located in the city center and outside municipal centers. The company reports in two segments that are Offices and Logistics real estate. Its office properties are situated on the Antwerp - Mechelen - Brussels axis, whereas, the logistics properties on the Antwerp - Brussels - Nivelles, Antwerp -Limburg - Liege axis, and Antwerp - Ghent - Lille. The company generates the majority of its revenue from its investments in Belgium.

Intervest Offices Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intervest Offices (IOWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intervest Offices (OTCEM: IOWFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intervest Offices's (IOWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intervest Offices.

Q

What is the target price for Intervest Offices (IOWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intervest Offices

Q

Current Stock Price for Intervest Offices (IOWFF)?

A

The stock price for Intervest Offices (OTCEM: IOWFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intervest Offices (IOWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intervest Offices.

Q

When is Intervest Offices (OTCEM:IOWFF) reporting earnings?

A

Intervest Offices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intervest Offices (IOWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intervest Offices.

Q

What sector and industry does Intervest Offices (IOWFF) operate in?

A

Intervest Offices is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.