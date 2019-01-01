IOU Financial Inc is a Canada based company principally engaged in the commercial lending business. It provides capital to small businesses for growth opportunities. The customers of the company are medical and dental practices, grocery and retail stores, restaurant and hotel franchisees and e-commerce companies. Its lending activity originates and retains loans as part of its loans receivable portfolio. The company services loans that have been sold to third-party purchasers on a non-recourse basis in exchange for a servicing fee.