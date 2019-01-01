IOI Properties Group Bhd is an investment holding company in the property development sector. The company has a business portfolio that encompasses three main segments: hospitality and leisure, property development, and property investment. The company mainly develops residential, commercial, and industrial properties, and it invests in retail, commercial, and office space. Additionally, other operations include landscape services and building services management. The property development segment generates most of the company's revenue. The company generates the majority of its revenue in Malaysia, with the People's Republic of China and Singapore contributing the rest.