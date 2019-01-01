ñol

IOI Properties Group
(OTCPK:IOIHF)
IOI Properties Group Stock (OTC: IOIHF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
IOI Properties Group Bhd is an investment holding company in the property development sector. The company has a business portfolio that encompasses three main segments: hospitality and leisure, property development, and property investment. The company mainly develops residential, commercial, and industrial properties, and it invests in retail, commercial, and office space. Additionally, other operations include landscape services and building services management. The property development segment generates most of the company's revenue. The company generates the majority of its revenue in Malaysia, with the People's Republic of China and Singapore contributing the rest.
Q

How do I buy IOI Properties Group (IOIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IOI Properties Group (OTCPK: IOIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IOI Properties Group's (IOIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IOI Properties Group.

Q

What is the target price for IOI Properties Group (IOIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IOI Properties Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IOI Properties Group (IOIHF)?

A

The stock price for IOI Properties Group (OTCPK: IOIHF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does IOI Properties Group (IOIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IOI Properties Group.

Q

When is IOI Properties Group (OTCPK:IOIHF) reporting earnings?

A

IOI Properties Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IOI Properties Group (IOIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IOI Properties Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IOI Properties Group (IOIHF) operate in?

A

IOI Properties Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate—Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.