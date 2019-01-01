ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ION Geophysical
(OTCPK:IOGPQ)
0.13
00
At close: Jun 6
0.1224
-0.0076[-5.85%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding21M / 29.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 463.8K
Mkt Cap3.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

ION Geophysical (OTC:IOGPQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ION Geophysical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$44.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ION Geophysical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ION Geophysical Questions & Answers

Q
When is ION Geophysical (OTCPK:IOGPQ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ION Geophysical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ION Geophysical (OTCPK:IOGPQ)?
A

There are no earnings for ION Geophysical

Q
What were ION Geophysical’s (OTCPK:IOGPQ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ION Geophysical

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.