ION Geophysical
(OTCPK:IOGPQ)
0.16
At close: May 19
ION Geophysical (OTC:IOGPQ), Quotes and News Summary

ION Geophysical (OTC: IOGPQ)

Day High/Low0.06 - 0.23
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.23
Open / Close0.06 / 0.16
Float / Outstanding21M / 29.6M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
ION Geophysical Corp is a United States-based technology-focused company, which provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments: E&P Technology & Services and E&P Operations Optimization. It generates the majority of its revenue comes from the Technology & Services segment which creates digital data assets and delivers services to E&P(exploration and production) companies. Its geographical segments are Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and others.
Read More

ION Geophysical Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ION Geophysical (IOGPQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ION Geophysical (OTCPK: IOGPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ION Geophysical's (IOGPQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ION Geophysical.

Q
What is the target price for ION Geophysical (IOGPQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for ION Geophysical

Q
Current Stock Price for ION Geophysical (IOGPQ)?
A

The stock price for ION Geophysical (OTCPK: IOGPQ) is $0.16 last updated May 19, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does ION Geophysical (IOGPQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ION Geophysical.

Q
When is ION Geophysical (OTCPK:IOGPQ) reporting earnings?
A

ION Geophysical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is ION Geophysical (IOGPQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ION Geophysical.

Q
What sector and industry does ION Geophysical (IOGPQ) operate in?
A

ION Geophysical is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.