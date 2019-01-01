ION Geophysical (OTC:IOGPQ), Quotes and News Summary

ION Geophysical Corp is a United States-based technology-focused company, which provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments: E&P Technology & Services and E&P Operations Optimization. It generates the majority of its revenue comes from the Technology & Services segment which creates digital data assets and delivers services to E&P(exploration and production) companies. Its geographical segments are Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and others.